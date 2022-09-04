Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal. (Bed Bath & Beyond) Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal. (Bed Bath & Beyond)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.