Bank regulator sees growing concerns in real estate even as credit quality holds
Canada's bank regulator says it is preparing for strain in the housing market to potentially last throughout the year as it flags the sector as a growing concern.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) said Tuesday in its latest annual risk outlook that the housing market is its top source of worry, as high rates mean higher default probabilities.
"OFSI is preparing for the possibility, but not predicting, that the housing market will experience sustained weakness throughout 2023," said superintendent Peter Routledge on a media conference call.
Credit quality, however, so far looks quite strong and residential real estate remains sound, he said.
"What's interesting now is how benign conditions have remained. Underlying that is a very strong economy, unemployment is still very low. And because of that, Canadians are servicing the higher cost of debt, quite handily."
The risk outlook is meant to remind everyone that while finances look strong, the risks are still out there, he said.
To better prepare for future risks, he said the regulator is working through its review of B-20 mortgage underwriting rules, as well as taking a closer look at how banks are handling variable rate fixed-payment mortgages.
The specific mortgage product isn't an immediate concern, but he said that it could become one in the next two or three years as the terms begin to reset and be repriced and borrowers feel a greater hit from higher rates.
The regulator also noted liquidity concerns as a top risk as banks pull back on lending and higher rates act as a form of liquidity tightening.
"Generally we're seeing across all lending sectors, including commercial lending, slowdown in credit growth," said Routledge. "Anecdotally, I would characterize it as so far as a manageable, not extraordinary slowdown."
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse have also raised concerns that banks will become more cautious on lending, but Routledge said that so far, he's seen a deceleration in credit growth, not a decline.
Other key areas of concern identified by the regulator include commercial real estate weakness, transmission risk from areas like private credit, digitization of finance that accelerates the movement of money, climate change, cybersecurity and third-party risks from banks relying on systems like cloud computing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.