ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

‘This is definitely concerning’: Stellantis reports Trump tariff hit as Canadian plant sits empty

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

Auto giant Stellantis says its estimates show a US$2.68 billion net loss in the first half of the year due to U.S. tariffs and some hefty charges.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.