ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Japan's Nissan tests driverless vehicles in city streets filled with cars and people

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Nissan Motor Corp., its driverless vehicle, center, drives along a street in Yokohama, near Tokyo in February 2025. (Nissan Motor Corp. via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.