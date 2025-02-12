ADVERTISEMENT

Her parents were injured in a Tesla crash. She ended up having to pay Tesla damages

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Zhang Yazhou shows her damaged Tesla Model 3, left, which her father was driving when it hit two other cars before crashing to a halt against a concrete barrier in Anyang, a city in central China’s Henan province, on Feb. 21, 2021. Zhang was in the passenger seat. Her mother and her one-year-old niece were at the back. (Zhang Yazhou via AP)


















