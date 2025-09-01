Autos

Ford recalls thousands of vehicles over concerns about leaking brake fluid

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

Ford Edge vehicles sit on a production line at the global production start of the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Feb. 26, 2015. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.