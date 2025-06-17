ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Young grads face a tough job market. Here’s how to make your way in

By The Canadian Press

Published

Sandra Lavoy, regional director at employment agency Robert Half, seen in this handout photo, says networking is key for young graduates when looking for a job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Robert Half *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.