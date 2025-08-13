ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Why did Air Canada talks with flight attendants fall apart? Here’s what the union says

By Christl Dabu

Published

President of the CUPE Airline Division Wesley Lesosky on what led to the strike notice after failed negotiations.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.