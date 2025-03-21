ADVERTISEMENT

Business

What went wrong? Analysts say Hudson's Bay couldn't compete among nimble competitors with pretty stores

By The Canadian Press

Published

People walk past the Hudson's Bay store in Toronto on March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.