ADVERTISEMENT

Business

What are your best Hudson Bay’s memories? We want to hear from you

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

All but six locations began selling off their inventory today. CTV’s Mike Walker spoke to shoppers trying to get deals.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.