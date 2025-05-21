ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Universal’s new Epic Universe park challenges Disney in Florida

By Reuters

Published

Park guests ride the Fyre Drill boat ride at Epic Universe Theme Park at Universal Resort Orlando Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.