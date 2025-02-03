ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wrong, U.S. banks can and do operate in Canada, association and professor say

By The Canadian Press

The sign to a Citibank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu


















