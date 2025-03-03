ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump sends crypto prices soaring after surprise announcement of strategic government reserve

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.