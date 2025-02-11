ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum. Live updates.

By Jordan Fleguel, Corey Bellamy, Stephanie Ha, Codi Wilson, Daniel Johnson, Hunter Crowther, and Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

Watch LIVE coverage from BNN Bloomberg, Canada’s definitive source for business news.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.