ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ottawa releases full list of retaliatory targets. See what’s on the list and follow live updates here.

By Charlie Buckley and Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

CTV News Channel is Canada's 24-hour all-news network. Watch the latest headlines from Canada and around the world.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.