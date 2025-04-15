ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Loonie supported by weakening U.S. dollar, tariff relief: FX strategist

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Jayati Bharadwaj, global FX strategist at TD securities, looks at the Canadian dollar as it trades over 72 U.S. cents, touching a 5-month high.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.