ADVERTISEMENT

Business

JetBlue posts smaller-than-expected loss as U.S. demand recovers

By Reuters

Published

A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.