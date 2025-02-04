ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Interprovincial trade barriers: what they are, why they exist and how to cut them

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Published

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, second from right, reacts as Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. The Trump administration's threat to impose damaging tariffs has boosted longstanding calls for Canada to tackle interprovincial trade barriers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.