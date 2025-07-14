ADVERTISEMENT

Business

India wants air conditioners to be made with milder temperature settings to save energy

By The Associated Press

Published

People purchase air conditioners at a shop on a hot summer day in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.