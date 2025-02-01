ADVERTISEMENT

Business

How to shop for the best high-yield savings account in Canada

By Christopher Liew

Published

A high-yield savings account can be an excellent alternative to a traditional savings account (Getty Images / Fasai Budkaew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.