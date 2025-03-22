ADVERTISEMENT

Business

How to be fashionable on a budget and extend clothing lifespan

By Christopher Liew

Published

Being fashionable doesn’t have to break the bank. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew says with the right shopping strategies, you can buy your favourite brands and styles for a fraction of the cost, and with the right care, your wardrobe can stand the test of time. (Getty Images / Erdark)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.