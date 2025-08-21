ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Flight attendant strike sets new precedent for Canada Post labour talks: lawyer

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Lawyer Lily Coodin discusses how the Air Canada strike could impact what happens during negotiations between Canada Post and postal workers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.