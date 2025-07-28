ADVERTISEMENT

Business

DoorDash wants Competition Bureau case alleging it misled customers turfed: doc

By The Canadian Press

Published

A food delivery rider waits for the traffic light to change Monday, March 30, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.