Chocolate prices are up 20 per cent this Valentine’s Day as cocoa prices hit record

By CNN

Published

Chocolates are packaged for Valentine's Day on February 2, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Cocoa prices have surged over the past several years. (Scott Olson/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















