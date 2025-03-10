ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadians put food labels under microscope as complaints of mislabelling rise

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Retail expert Doug Stephens discusses the complaints being launched by consumers and what’s behind the increased in error.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.