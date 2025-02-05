ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada posts first trade surplus in 10 months of $708 million

By Reuters

Published

An aerial view shows container ship Mombasa Express waiting to be unloaded in the Port of Montreal in Montreal on Thursday, Nov.14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.