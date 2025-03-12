ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: BNN special coverage of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

LIVE: BNN special coverage of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

Bank of Canada cuts rates by 25 bps to 2.75%

Bank of Canada cuts rates by 25 bps to 2.75%

What a neutral interest rate could mean for the BoC's path forward

What a neutral interest rate could mean for the BoC's path forward

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

What the Bank of Canada's decision will mean for Canada's tariff defence

What the Bank of Canada's decision will mean for Canada's tariff defence



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.