ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘An acquisition gone wrong’: AutoCanada Inc. to exit U.S. market for $82.7 million

By Joshua Santos

Published

Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's future plans.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.