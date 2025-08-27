Business

Abercrombie & Fitch raises annual sales forecast as affluent shoppers keep spending

By Reuters

Published

Abercrombie & Fitch sweat shirts are displayed at a store. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.