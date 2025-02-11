ADVERTISEMENT

Business

A timeline of Canada-U. S. tariffs on steel and aluminum

By The Canadian Press

Published

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.