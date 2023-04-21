American Airlines employee died at Austin airport after a service vehicle hit a jet bridge
An American Airlines employee died Thursday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge, authorities said.
Police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services called to the airport found the employee with "obvious signs of trauma" to his body. "Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries," Corporal Destiny Silva with the Austin Police Department said in a news conference Thursday.
The incident is being investigated as an accidental death and airport operations were not affected, Silva said.
"We can confirm that Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to an incident with an American Airline employee on the apron by Gate 24 at AUS earlier this afternoon," Bailey Grimmett, a public information specialist with the airport, said in an email to CNN, adding airport staff "are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel."
CNN has reached out to the Travis County Chief Medical Examiner's office and American Airlines but did not immediately hear back.
