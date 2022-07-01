Airport worker strikes ground some flights in Paris
Airport worker strikes ground some flights in Paris
Airport workers went on strike at Paris' main international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle on Friday, forcing the cancellation of about 10% of flights and bringing more disruption to early summer travel.
Scores of ground staff protested in front of one terminal to demand a big pay rise to cushion the pain of high inflation, emboldened by booming demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport operator ADP told Reuters it expected 100 flights to be cancelled, 50 incoming and 50 departing, over the course of the day.
Queues built up inside the terminals as some passengers sought to make alternative arrangements and others arrived early fearing disruption.
"We've been here since 3 o'clock this morning and we're still waiting. This is not going well at all," Philippine Tournier, who had booked a flight for Cancun, Mexico, told Reuters.
Rising living costs are hurting households across Europe. Inflation in Britain hit 9.1% last month, its highest in four decades, contributing to strikes or threats of industrial action by workers across transport services, schools, postal services and hospitals.
Scandinavian airline and its pilots were in last-ditch talks on Friday to avert a strike from midnight that would paralyze much of the troubled carrier's operations.
After the COVID crisis battered the travel industry, ADP and its unions last year signed a deal entailing lower wages. But workers say the economic picture has changed.
Unions are demanding a net 300 euro increase per month on salaries, an amount the companies involved had rejected.
The strikes will continue on Saturday when one flight in five will be cancelled between 0500 GMT and 1200 GMT.
In a first step towards an agreement and potentially setting the bar for other wage talks in the sector, ADP this week had proposed a 4% pay rise, said Daniel Bertone, who represents the CGT union at the negotiating table.
"This is not at the level of today's inflation, but it's notable progress," he added in a hint that a deal could be reached based on that proposal. Regardless of which measure of inflation he was referring to, 4% is well below both the EU harmonized rate of 6.5% and the non-harmonized 5.8%.
However, the ADP directly only employs a minority of Charles de Gaulle ground personnel, the majority of whom holds labor contracts with airlines and a large number of sub-contractors.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.