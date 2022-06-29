Airline reveals 'Skynest' bunk beds for economy class passengers
Airline reveals 'Skynest' bunk beds for economy class passengers
For the first time ever, economy class passengers are going to have the option of stretching out for some sleep on actual beds during their flights.
Air New Zealand has announced its "Skynest" concept, which features six full-length sleeping pods, will be among the offerings included on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, due to enter into service in 2024.
Each pod in the sleep zone will be located between the Premium Economy and Economy cabins and include a full-sized pillow, bedding, ear plugs, a reading light, USB port and a ventilation outlet. The pods are stacked like bunk beds, with two rows each containing three beds.
An Air New Zealand media representative told CNN Travel via email that the airline is still working through the exact details of how the pods will be booked but offered a few insights into how it may look.
"At this stage, each passenger will be limited to a four-hour session in one pod, at an additional cost to their regular Economy class seats," says the rep. "The airline did a fair bit of research around sleep cycles. A typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session gives the opportunity for customers to wind down, fall asleep and wake up."
The bedding will be changed between each session.
Considering Air New Zealand operates some of the longest flights on the planet, the beds will provide a welcome respite for travellers unable to sleep sitting up.
In September 2022, Air New Zealand is launching non-stop flights between Auckland and New York's JFK airport. The flight time? 17 hours – making it them the world's longest regularly scheduled passenger flights.
"New Zealand's location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience," said Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran in a statement.
"We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hot spot – they want to hit the ground running."
New offerings include 'Business Premier Luxe' suites
Creating innovative new seating concepts is the easy part. Getting them into the skies is a long, complicated process involving mountains of tests and government approvals.
CNN Travel first reported on the Skynest concept back in early 2020, when the airline filed patent and trademark applications following three years of research, development and testing based on input from more than 200 customers at a hanger in Auckland.
As noted above, it will still be another two years before the Skynest is available to book.
In addition to eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which will be delivered to the airline from 2024, Air New Zealand is also retrofitting its current 787-9 fleet.
The planes will have either eight or four Business Premier Luxe seats, 42 or 22 Business Premier seats, 52 or 33 Premium Economy seats and 125 or 213 Economy seats.
Aircraft used on the ultra-long-haul routes will include the six Skynest sleep pods.
"Research shows us the first night away from home is the hardest to get a good night's sleep so everything we do on board is to help create a sense of calm – from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics," said Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty in the statement.
"Meditative onscreen content, Zentertainment, will also help customers unwind and get ready for rest."
Economy class passengers aren't the only ones getting an upgrade either. The new cabins will also feature "Business Premier Luxe" suites, which offer added privacy.
These will feature all the trappings of the airline's Business Premier class, but with a fully closing door and enough space for two people to dine together.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.