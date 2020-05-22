TORONTO -- Air Canada has revised its goodwill policy and will now offer customers two new options for flights that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Friday, the airline said customers will be given the choice of a travel voucher with no expiry date that is fully transferable or the ability to convert their booking into Aeroplan Miles and receive an additional 65 per cent bonus miles.

Previously, customers with cancelled flights were offered travel vouchers valid for 24 months.

“The new goodwill policies and cancellation options are retroactive for customers with original travel between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021,” the airline said.

Since Jan. 1, Air Canada said they had refunded nearly $1 billion to customers.

On Friday, the airline said customers whose flights had been cancelled due to the health emergency and who had already received a travel credit valid for 24 months would be able to select one of the two new options on the aircanada.com website beginning June 15.

