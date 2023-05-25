Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue

Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.

Flights were delayed at several airports as a result of a "temporary technical issue" with flight communications.

"Air Canada experienced a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. "There have been some limited delays as a result, however, the system is now returning to normal and the precautionary ground stop has been lifted."

Air Canada flights out Toronto Pearson International Airport were beginning to resume just before 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information to come.