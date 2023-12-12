After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
The numbers show Canadian maple producers harvested 47.4 million litres of syrup in 2023, down 40.1 per cent from 79.1 million litres the year before.
Production in 2022 was the highest recorded since the agency began tracking maple syrup statistics in 1924.
Production from Quebec, the country's top supplier, was down by 41 per cent to 42.7 million litres, mostly due to an ice storm in late spring that resulted in lower yields.
New Brunswick's maple production dropped by 35 per cent and Ontario by 15 per cent, yielding a combined 4.7 million litres between them
Statistics Canada says the drops were partly driven by cold temperatures in Ontario and bad weather in New Brunswick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source
Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source
Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.
-
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
-
New evidence led to murder charges in Kenneth Law case, investigators say
New evidence in the Kenneth Law case led police to lay more than a dozen second-degree murder charges against the 57-year-old Mississauga man, investigators said Tuesday.
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Tourism recovery not expected until next year, Destination Canada report finds
A full recovery in the tourism industry is unlikely until next year, Destination Canada predicts, even as the rebound comes quicker than expected ahead of a bigger bounceback forecasted for 2025.
World
-
Palestinians expect a high vote in UN General Assembly demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The Palestinians are expecting a high vote Tuesday for a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza to demonstrate widespread global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.
-
India ask FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists: Reuters source
India has asked the United States to share intelligence on Sikh separatists living there amid investigations into an accusation that an Indian official was linked to a plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil, an Indian official said on Tuesday.
-
Biden says Israel is losing international support because of the 'indiscriminate bombing' in Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that Israel was losing international support because of its "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza, speaking out in unusually strong language as the United Nations neared a vote on demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as offensive grinds on with no end in sight
Israeli forces carried out strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, crushing Palestinians in homes, as the military pressed ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months, even while global calls for a ceasefire leave Israel and its main ally, the United States, increasingly isolated.
-
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with U.S. aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
His country's future at stake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used inspirational words, resolve and a nod to Christmas in appealing Tuesday to leaders in Congress for U.S. aid for his fighters in the war with Russia.
-
UN warns nearly 50 million people could face hunger next year in West and Central Africa
The United Nations warned on Tuesday that hunger could surge across West and Central Africa next year, primarily driven by violence in the conflict-riddled region.
Politics
-
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source
Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
Health
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
A pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, her attorneys said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
-
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.