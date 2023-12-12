Business

    • After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low

    OTTAWA -

    New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.

    The numbers show Canadian maple producers harvested 47.4 million litres of syrup in 2023, down 40.1 per cent from 79.1 million litres the year before.

    Production in 2022 was the highest recorded since the agency began tracking maple syrup statistics in 1924.

    Production from Quebec, the country's top supplier, was down by 41 per cent to 42.7 million litres, mostly due to an ice storm in late spring that resulted in lower yields.

    New Brunswick's maple production dropped by 35 per cent and Ontario by 15 per cent, yielding a combined 4.7 million litres between them

    Statistics Canada says the drops were partly driven by cold temperatures in Ontario and bad weather in New Brunswick.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to support United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: source

    Canada is set to vote in favour a non-binding resolution at the United Nations that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas. The news came from a federal government source, who was granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public ahead of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill.

    CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

    Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say

      One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

    • CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

      Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News