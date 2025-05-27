ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Marking 37 years since devastating Ontario tornadoes

By Kim Phillips

Published

CTV Barrie: Eye of the Storm Pt. 1 ‘Eye of the Storm’ documentary produced by CKVR on the F4 tornado that ripped through Barrie in May of 1985.


















