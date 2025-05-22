ADVERTISEMENT

‘Do you want to kiss a millionaire?’ Newmarket man breaks $65M jackpot win to wife

By Julianna Balsamo

Mark Hanley of Newmarket Ont. was excited to tell his wife and adult children that he'd hit the LOTTO MAX jackpot and was about to become Ontario's newest multi-millionaire. Mark won the $65 million jackpot prize from the March 28, 2025 LOTTO MAX draw. (OLG)