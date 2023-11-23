U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
It will be the first time more than 1 million EVs are sold in the U.S. in one calendar year, probably reaching between 1.3 million and 1.4 million cars, the research firm predicts.
Although the numbers show significant progress for electrification, the nation is lagging behind countries like China, Germany and Norway.
EVs reached 33% of sales in China, 35% in Germany, and 90% in Norway for the first six months of 2023, according to a BloombergNEF EV outlook published in June. These figures include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs.
In those countries, ambitious government zero-emissions targets, vehicle tax incentives and subsidies, and affordable options play a role in a consumer's decision to adopt a plug-in vehicle.
Several factors helped boost U.S. EV adoption this year, but in a word, prices have gone down.
Tesla, the current EV market leader, dropped the prices for its popular vehicles multiple times throughout the year. This forced other automakers to try to keep up. Car companies are also now offering greater incentives on their electric models, and dealers are discounting more deeply as EV supply builds up at dealerships.
The Inflation Reduction Act, which increased tax credits for qualifying new and used EV purchases, also helped bring EV costs down for buyers, by $3,750 or $7,500, depending on certain requirements.
Electric car battery costs are also falling as critical battery materials like lithium get less expensive, making the vehicles increasingly affordable, too.
But even as U.S. EV market share grows steadily, hurdles still stand in the way for some car buyers considering electric. Early EV buyers were largely higher-income, willing to try unfamiliar technology, and more likely to be able to charge their electric vehicles at home. The auto industry needs to address disparities with these factors as it targets the next wave of EV shoppers.
For many consumers, unreliable and inaccessible public charging infrastructure, as well as the increased upfront cost of going electric, remain barriers, according to BloombergNEF. Last month, new EVs still cost on average $3,826 more than the average new car, going for $51,762 versus $47,936, Kelley Blue Book estimates.
To combat some infrastructure challenges, several major automakers have signed on to Tesla's charging technology. Tesla has long used the North American Charging Standard for its EV plugs, and it has also had the strongest public charging network. The rest of the industry has largely operated on one called CCS, or the Combined Charging System. Incorporating Tesla's tech will give non-Tesla EV drivers more opportunity to charge elsewhere, and alleviate charging concerns. But those changes won't start to kick in until next year and 2025.
The industry is also grappling with concerns over an EV market slowdown. Some automakers, including Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, are scaling back on their electrification targets.
But at the same time, many non-domestic car companies are amping up their plans. Consumers can expect Chinese EV-makers such as BYD to find their way to the U.S. market in the coming years.
Several U.S. states have set target dates by which they expect vehicle sales to be majority zero-emissions. California and Washington have mandated that 100% of new vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035, while New Jersey will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by that same year.
-----
Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate solutions reporter.
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This harms patients, it wastes public money… It's clearly unethical': Study of how much medical research actually meets the criteria
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains shut down for a second day following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians in Gaza and sets off firestorm over words
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and set off a firestorm by using words that Vatican diplomats usually avoid: "terrorism" and, according to the Palestinians, "genocide."
Israel-Hamas deal on ceasefire, hostage release appears to hit last-minute snag
An agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag. A senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.
'Needs' vs. 'wants:' How Canadian shopping could differ this Black Friday
As Black Friday approaches, experts and reports are saying Canadians will still be looking for deals, but it won't be for luxury items.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Two people are dead after a vehicle explodes at the U.S.-Canada border, former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis is found guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law and a Canadian city hunts for an official bird. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Exploding wild pig population on western Canadian prairie threatens to invade northern U.S. states
An exploding population of hard-to-eradicate 'super pigs' in Canada is threatening to spill south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion.
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
Politics
-
UPDATED
UPDATED U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars to feature prominently in EU-Canada Summit beginning today
A major meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of the European Union begins today in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city of St. John's.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health
-
'This harms patients, it wastes public money… It's clearly unethical': Study of how much medical research actually meets the criteria
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks
The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially requested that China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.
-
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada has granted approval to lift a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s, Canadian Blood Services said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
-
What does Sam Altman's firing - and quick reinstatement - mean for the future of AI?
Sam Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a non-profit research lab back in 2015, was removed as CEO Friday in a sudden exit that stunned the industry. While his title was swiftly reinstated just days later, a lot of questions remain unanswered.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, saying he raped her in 1989
A former Penthouse magazine model sued Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose on Wednesday, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression and harmed her career.