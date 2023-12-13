Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

Tesla said in a filing with U.S. regulators that it was deploying an over-the-air software update to "incorporate additional controls and alerts" to better ensure drivers pay attention when using Autopilot.

