    • Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

    A Tesla charging station is seen, Sept. 28, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) A Tesla charging station is seen, Sept. 28, 2023, in Woodstock, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

    Tesla said in a filing with U.S. regulators that it was deploying an over-the-air software update to "incorporate additional controls and alerts" to better ensure drivers pay attention when using Autopilot.

    (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

