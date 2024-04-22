More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue

Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue that may increase the risk of a crash, according to a Transport Canada recall notice issued Friday.

The recall impacts 2021 to 2024 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022 Maverick trucks.

According to the recall, the vehicles’ body and powertrain modules may not detect a change in the battery charge. This can cause the engine to stall or fail to restart after the driver does a start-stop, and the hazard lights may not work.

This could lead to a risk of crash, it warned.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, Ford Canada said dealers will update the impacted cars’ body and powertrain modules in "late Q2." The recall also said drivers will be notified by mail.

This comes after Ford recalled 2,950 small Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs in Canada earlier this month over gas leaks that may cause fires.