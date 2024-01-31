Autos

    • More than 1,000 Tesla vehicles recalled in Canada over rear-view camera glitch

    Share

    Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.

    The electric vehicle company said the issue is with software in 1,172 of its 2023 models — S, X and Y — and it released an update to fix the problem.

    The recall was issued because Canadian regulations require a rear-view image to display when the vehicle is shifted into reverse.

    "This recall only affects vehicles equipped with full self-driving computer version 4.0 and running a software release version from 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6, or 2023.44.100," Transport Canada's website noted.

    "Transport Canada recommends that all vehicle owners register their vehicle with the manufacturer to ensure they are notified when a safety recall is issued, and to make arrangements to have any recalls repaired as soon as possible when they are notified to do so," a spokesperson for Transport Canada told CTVNews.ca.

    If your Tesla is affected by the recall you will get an email notification. If your vehicle is running software release 2023.44.30.7 or a later release, no action is required.

    To determine if your Tesla is affected by the recall, you can check the manufacturer's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    All five hockey players facing charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 are identified, Canada is not expected to get any new medals from the 2022 Olympics after a Russian skater was disqualified in a doping case and an explorer claims to have possibly found the plane wreckage of one of the world's most famous pilots. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News