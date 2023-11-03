Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Owners of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles could experience long wait times for parts as the company is facing a major supply shortage globally.
A spokesperson for JLR Canada, told CTVNew.ca in an email the shortage is because JLR is in the process of centralizing its supply network from various warehouses to a single global supercentre – the Mercia Park in the U.K.
“This transition has unfortunately caused some temporary delays to the delivery of parts to our retailers globally,” JLR Canada said.
In Canada, the impact “has been relatively low,” the company added, although it did not provide specific numbers.
“We are working closely with our distribution partner, Unipart, to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and ensure the service returns to normal as soon as possible for our clients,” JLR Canada said.
Although JLR is aiming to be fully operationally stable by the end of this month, they are anticipating clients might be affected until the end of the warehouse’s transition, which is expected to be finalized by the summer of 2024.
“We appreciate and apologize for the inconvenience caused to clients,” JLR Canada said.
The centralization of the supply distributor, which started at the end of this summer, is part of the company’s goal to become carbon net-zero in supply chain, products and operations by 2039.
