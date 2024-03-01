Autos

    • GM recalling 250,000 pickup trucks in Canada for tailgate issue

    A General Motors logo is displayed outside an assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP-Paul Sancya / The Canadian Press) A General Motors logo is displayed outside an assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP-Paul Sancya / The Canadian Press)
    WASHINGTON -

    General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

    The recall covers 2020 through 2024 model year trucks with power unlatching tailgates because water could leak into the exterior tailgate switch and cause a short circuit while parked.

    GM said it is aware of one reported incident of a minor injury and three minor property damage complaints related to the recall issue.

    The recall covers about 570,000 trucks in the United States and 250,000 in Canada. The call-back is GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the larger recalls filed so far in 2024.

    U.S. and Canadian regulators said if the tailgate opens unsecured cargo could fall out of the truck bed and onto the road when moving.

    GM dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies but until replacement parts are available, vehicles in inventory at dealerships and owners may have the part disabled. GM said the replacement parts use a new material that improves resistance to water intrusion.

    GM recommends owners inspect the tailgate to ensure it's closed and latched before driving.

    GM said it is working quickly remedy the issue. The recall covers 2020-2023 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks and 2020-2024 heavy duty versions of the same pickup trucks with power unlatching tailgates.

    GM opened an investigation in November after receiving complaints of unwanted tailgate opening and said it has received 136 complaints that alleged an unwanted tailgate opening.

