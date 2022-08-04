Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags

FILE - This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) FILE - This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MORE AUTOS NEWS