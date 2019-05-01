The maker of Canada’s most popular electric car is now priced to qualify for new federal rebates that take effect today.

The rebates, announced in the ruling Liberals’ latest federal budget, will take up to $5,000 off the cost of electric vehicles and $2,500 off plug-in hybrids.

The incentive is eligible for base model vehicles up to $45,000 and higher priced versions up to $55,000.

According to reports, Tesla has created a version of its popular the Model 3, with a shorter range of 150 km, and priced it at $44,999 to qualify for the rebate.

A Plus Model is also available at $53,700. Both prices exclude a $1,300 delivery and inspection fee and vehicle registration fees.

A list of the eligible electric cars and plug-in hybrids, including the second- and third-most popular electric cars, the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt, is available on Transport Canada’s website.

Electric-car experts say there is no doubt government incentives help drive electric-car purchases, noting when the new Conservative government in Ontario ended a $14,000 rebate last year, electric-car sales in that province plummeted.

Road transport accounts for as much as one-fifth of Canada's emissions and the incentives are part of the federal government's strategy to meet its international targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to halt climate change.

Business customers receiving the federal point of sale incentive may not be able to claim the write-down enabled by the 2019 federal budget.

Tesla has outlined the federal and provincial incentives on its website.

In B.C. there is a $5,000 rebate for vehicles with a base price under $77,000. The province also offers a $750 rebate for wall connector installation.

In Québec, a rebate of up to $8,000 is available for vehicles under $75,000.

Up to $3,000 is available for cars priced between $75,000 and $125,000.

Quebec also offers up to $600 in rebate on wall connector installation, reserved lane access and free toll bridges and ferry access.

Other provincial incentives include carpool lane access in B.C. and Ontario.

CTVNews.ca has contacted Tesla for comment.

--- With files from The Canadian Press