

The Canadian Press





CAMBRIDGE, Ont. -- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada says it will start building the Lexus NX SUV in its Cambridge, Ont. plant starting in 2022.

The plant will produce both a standard and hybrid version of the vehicle to supply the North American market.

Toyota will have extra capacity at the plant after announcing in March that it would shift production of the hybrid RAV4 SUV in Cambridge to its plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Last year, the company committed to invest $1.4 billion in its Cambridge and Woodstock plants in Ontario. The federal government committed $110 million to support the investment.

The new product announcement by Toyota comes after the Ontario manufacturing sector has been hit by major job loss announcements in recent months.

General Motors Canada announced last November that it would close its Oshawa, Ont. plant by the end of the year at a loss of close to 3,000 jobs, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in March that it would cut a shift at its Windsor, Ont. plant later this year at a loss of about 1,500 jobs.