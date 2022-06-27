Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

Chase Elliott holds the guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Chase Elliott holds the guitar presented to him after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MORE AUTOS NEWS