ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic: We have a responsibility to vote

By Steve Murphy

Published

Murphy’s Logic: Voter apathy Steve Murphy discusses voter turnout ahead of the Halifax Regional Municipality election.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.