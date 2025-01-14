ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Murphy’s Logic: Canada and the U.S. have a similar leadership problem

By Steve Murphy

Published

Murphy’s Logic: Shared leadership problems CTV’s Steve Murphy says Canada and the United States share a similar dissatisfaction with their leaders.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.